California reaching out to Valley residents in flood-threatened communities

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has launched a new effort to reach thousands of Valley residents in flood-threatened communities.

Listos California is a state initiative to call millions of people across the state about potential flooding risks.

"So far, we have called 1.3 million people," explained Diana Crofts-Pelayo, a spokesperson with Cal OES.

Kings County is one of 11 counties receiving those calls that have been ongoing since mid-April.

"Really, these calls are specific preparedness messaging and also flood safety. We know there is a historic snowmelt, and these areas will be inundated with water, and we want residents to have this information now," said Crofts-Pelayo.

Monique Florez with Kings County Office of Emergency Services says some residents have been concerned the calls are a scam but wants to clarify they're not.

She received a call herself and says the information and support provided over the phone is valuable.

"They were super helpful identifying me as a resident, being near a flood risk area, asked if I had questions or needed assistance," said Monique Florez with Kings County Office of Emergency Services.

She says they also offer to help residents sign up for alerts that could be lifesaving.

"Fortunately, they will assist residents with it, and if there is a big situation, we can alert everyone about evacuations or important information regarding the flood," Florez said.

Crofts-Pelayo says overall, having a plan is the biggest thing for anyone in a flood zone area.

"Make a disaster plan with your family. It's all about ensuring family members talk about an emergency and have that plan ready," said Crofts-Pelayo.

The California Office of Emergency Services expects to make about two million calls across the state in the next few weeks.

If you live in a flood zone in Tulare or Kings Counties, officials encourage you to be alert and prepared.