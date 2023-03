The search is on for the person that started a fire at a Little Caesars Pizza in southeast Fresno.

Firefighters say someone shoved trash in the rain gutter outside the business and lit it on fire.

It happened after midnight at the store on Kings Canyon and Willow.

Crews had to cut holes in the paneling to make sure the fire didn't spread.

No other businesses in the area were affected.

No one was hurt.