Washington Union baseball hosts 'EC' night with Caruthers

EASTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Little leaguers out in Easton got a firsthand experience on a high school baseball field Monday night, as Washington Union hosted another annual 'EC' Night at Panther Stadium.

With crosstown rival Caruthers visiting, Washington Union Head Coach Matt Fox said it was a perfect time to show support for their youth ballplayers.

"It's kind of a unique thing because the feeder little league we have it's half kids from Easton, half kids from Caruthers, and it's right in between in Raisin City," Fox said. "We want all the kids to come out and check out what the future looks like for them."

All Easton-Caruthers little leaguers who wore their team jerseys got into the game for free and were able to run out with the players for the national anthem.

Panthers' junior first baseman and Texas commit, Trey Morris, says he hopes moments like this can inspire kids in the community to keep playing baseball.

"It's great to give back to the kids," Morris said. "Hopefully, most of them this is where they go to high school and hopefully they can go out there and stand next to kids when they're older."

With a player like Morris headed to Texas, a program with six national titles, Coach Fox knows it can serve as a lasting example.

"It's good for these kids to see that it doesn't matter where you go to school," Fox said. "If you're a good enough player schools are going to see you, they're going to find you, and they're going to want you."

Washington Union would go on to beat Caruthers 7-2.

