Live Kelly and Ryan

Hit the 'highway' with Kelly and Ryan for Virtual Road Trips all week long

Over 33 seasons, the "Live" franchise has taken viewers around the globe, with remote broadcasts from the tropical beauty of Hawaii to the snowy majesty of the Canadian Rockies, from the pristine beaches of the Bahamas to the historic streets of London.

However, since travel isn't an option at the moment for most Americans, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest found a way to bring a change of scenery - and a bit of winter sunshine - to the at-home audience with "Live's Virtual Road Trip." Each day from February 22-26, "Live" will feature a "virtual remote" from a different city known for warm breezes and sunny skies. Ripa and Seacrest will highlight the best that each location has to offer, including music, food, stunning locales and even some local "Good News" stories.

The first stop on "Live's Virtual Road Trip" on Monday, February 22 is warm and wonderful Miami, Florida. Bringing the heat will be a special performance of the song "El Cambio" by CHESCA, live on location from The Magic City.

Next up on Tuesday, February 23 is Austin, Texas, and in keeping with Austin's reputation as the "Live Music Capital of the World," Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and longtime Austin resident SHAWN COLVIN will perform her hit tune "Get Out of This House."

On Wednesday, a visit to Puerto Rico will bring a touch of the Caribbean to the week, with a stop in the beautiful capital city of San Juan. "Live" will round out the road trip by heading west to the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, February 25, and wrap up the week on Friday, February 26 in Southern California's desert oasis, Palm Springs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvacationlive kelly and ryanryan seacrestcoronavirus pandemicpandemickelly ripa
LIVE KELLY AND RYAN
Live with Kelly and Ryan celebrate holidays with sweater party, special guests
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce the winner of 'Live's Healthcare Hero $100k Giveaway'
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
'Live!' family reacts to Regis Philbin's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County
Which youth sports in Central CA can resume playing?
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Man critically injured after being hit by car in central Fresno
Thieves steal Sanger barber shop's pole that's been in the family for 3 generations
Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno
COVID vaccination underway for select Tulare, Kings County inmates
Show More
Central CA Blood Center asking for blood donations to assist Texas winter storm victims
UC Merced engineers help test rover involved in Mars 2020 mission
Madera Unified holding first athletic event since COVID-19 school closures
CA says outdoor youth sports can resume in some counties
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
More TOP STORIES News