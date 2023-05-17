Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale, 46, passes away from medical complications

The city of Livingston has a new police chief. Chuck Hale was officially appointed as the city's top cop at the council meeting Tuesday night.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Livingston Police Department is mourning one of their own following the passing of Chief Chuck Hale.

The department announced that Hale passed away on Tuesday from medical complications.

Hale was appointed as the chief in August 2022. Prior to taking the job in Livingston, he had over two decades of law enforcement experience, including time with the Merced County Sheriff's Department as a lieutenant.

"The loss of Chief Hale has left a void in our community that will be incredibly challenging to fill. His legacy will remain with us forever, and we will continue to honor him by upholding the values and principles he stood for," the department said in a Facebook post.

Hale was 46 years old.

