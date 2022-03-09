Charges against Livingston police officer accused of making false report dismissed

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been dismissed against one of two Livingston police officers arrested for allegedly making false statements in a criminal report.That's despite evidence submitted during a hearing by the district attorney in the case of Wapinder Kang.It included body camera evidence and a police report.In July of last year, Sergeant Wapinder Kang and Officer Harjinder Heer were arrested and placed on administrative leave, accused of making false statements.The district attorney's office says Kang and Heer were on duty and in uniform when they allegedly executed a false arrest related to an illegal fireworks enforcement detail in Livingston.The other officer, Harjander Heer, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for March 25.