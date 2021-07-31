New details emerge in arrest of 2 Livingston police officers

New details emerge in arrest of 2 Livingston police officers

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Livingston Police Sgt. Wapinder King and officer Harjinder Heer were arrested on Thursday.

The Merced County District Attorney's office said the charges of "filing a false report" stemmed from an incident during a fireworks detail on July 3.

Action News obtained court documents that give new details about that report.

2 Livingston police officers arrested for allegedly filing false report

Investigators say the two officers discovered a state correctional officer was responsible for setting off illegal fireworks.

But they offered to write the citation in his wife's name because of where he works.

The exchage was reportedly captured on body camera video.

Sgt. King and Officer Heer were released to appear in court because of COVID protocols at the Merced County Jail.

Livingston's police chief released a statement, calling it a sad day and saying the department does not tolerate criminal behavior by its officers.
