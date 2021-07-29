2 Livingston police officers arrested for allegedly filing false report

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Livingston police officers have been arrested, accused of making false statements in a criminal report, Livingston Police Chief John Markle said Thursday.Chief Markle said Sergeant Wapinder Kang and Officer Harjinder Heer were placed on administrative leave last week.At that time, the Merced County District Attorney's Office opened a criminal investigation against the two officers, while Livingston police handled an internal affairs investigation, the police chief said.Livingston police said they could not provide information on the investigation but did say the alleged crime stemmed from an arrest the officers made on July 3.On Thursday, both officers were arrested by the Merced County District Attorney's Office. They now face felony and misdemeanor charges."It's an unfortunate day for the Community of Livingston and its Police Department," Markle said in a press release. "The Livingston Police Department does not and never will tolerate criminal behavior from our officers."