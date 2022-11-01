Livingston Police identify suspect wanted in restaurant shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Livingston on Monday.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Livingston Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting a man at a restaurant Monday afternoon.

Officers say 20-year-old Daniel Galvan is still on the loose, and now they've released surveillance images as they continue searching for him.

Galvan allegedly shot a 27-year old man multiple times at Taqueria Los Gordos near Hammatt Ave and Walnut Ave around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is said to be in condition condition.

Detectives do not know what led up to the shooting at this time.

Galvan has a warrant for his arrest on attempted murder charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department.

