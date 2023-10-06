6 local businesses hoping to win $100,000 investment in competition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local foundation is taking action to give one small business owner a $100,000 dollar investment.

Six finalists remain in the competition for that potentially life-changing opportunity, including one woman who hopes to use the money to help others.

"I realized all of my Spanish-speaking people...they need these kinds of services," explained Patricia De La O.

De La O has been a Zumba instructor for years and taught dance classes, all in Spanish.

In March of 2022, she opened the doors of "Strong Family Fitness" in Central Fresno because she noticed a need for more Spanish classes and wanted to fill the gap.

"All my classes are in Spanish. We even have people who speak English come and partner with people who speak Spanish!" said De La O

The gym has grown significantly.

The walls have color, and there is more equipment, but De La O says there is still a lot of work to do, so she joined a life-changing competition.

" I know with that money I can grow. I can help more and more - my community," said De La O.

For the first time, the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has launched a program that will give one local business owner $100,000 provided by ten investors.

Yeri Olivares with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation says making this opportunity happen took over a year.

"This is a $100,000 investment in one company that is going to be a true difference. We are very excited, and it's been a lot of work by the team here," Olivares said.

About 40 business owners applied, and now only six are still in the running.

"We are working with them now so they can be ready for the finale!" Olivares explained.

De La O is the only Hispanic woman bracing for the finish line and says whether she is chosen or not, the experience itself has helped her grow and continue dreaming big.

"This is the greatest thing that has happened to me. I have my path clear, and I know what I want," said De La O.

The person who gets to work alongside the investors to elevate their business will be selected on November 9th.

Olivas encourages any small business owner who needs help or has questions to give the foundation a call or visit.

