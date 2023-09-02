Fresno businesses team up to create 'Mochilicious Society' food trailer

Three local businesses are teaming up to make their mark on the food scene in the Central Valley and beyond.

The trailer will be parked in front of the Grand in downtown Fresno.

Mochilicious, MilkT Society, and Vanntastic Sweets are launching Mochilicious Society.

The boba and macaron offerings are already on the menu, but soon Mochilicious Society will make its debut in front of the Grand in Downtown Fresno.

"We got a food trailer. We were going to be selling sandwiches, espresso. My macarons are still remaining with the company. We're selling mochi dogs and corn dogs," Pesith Vann, the co-owner of the Mochilicious Society mobile division.

Seth Vann has been perfecting his macarons, which have gained attention since the start of 559 Night Markets.

While supplying the French pastry to Mochilicious, they found their collaboration could be a partnership.

"When I first met them, I already saw the drive of how they ran their business," recalled Pesith. "Then it just came upon we want to expand. Would you like to be a part of that expansion?"

The menu now also features mochi waffles.

"I feel like a lot of customers do order with their eyes," said Pesith.

The vibrant colors give you an idea of the taste.

As for the difference between mochi and regular donuts, the texture is a bit different it has a bit of a pull to it.

You can order Korean corndogs dipped in frosted flakes, Hot Cheetos, potato or original style as well.

As for the sweet side of the business, classic flavors include strawberry shortcake, cookies and cream, coconut and matcha mochi donuts. A gourmet flavor is rotated every Monday.

Open just 10 months at its Chestnut and Butler location, Mochilicious has grown a following, both stationary and now mobile.

"When we had the grand opening, I didn't expect it to be that busy I couldn't keep up," said Jimmy In, founder of Mochilicious. "I was impressed by the support that we got."

Jimmy had plans to start a business with his son Nathan.

That plan was tragically cut short almost three years ago after Nathan's death.

Jimmy and his wife plan to keep his memory alive in every storefront.

There are several in the works with locations planned in Clovis, Fresno and Pismo.

"It's not a mom-and-pop. I want it to be more than that. I want to show the world what we can do with these mochi donuts, Korean corndog, boba drinks and everything else. It's just amazing," said Jimmy.

Mochilicious Society makes its mobile debut on Saturday, September 5th.

Hours will be 7 am to 2 pm every Monday through Friday.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.