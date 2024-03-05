The county will release initial results on Tuesday night, but it will be a few more days until updated numbers come through.

What local election officials want you to know ahead of Super Tuesday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With less than 24 hours until Fresno County voters take to the polls, preparations are underway at the county's election warehouse.

"Every ballot that we receive through the mail up to this morning will be processed and tabulated for reporting tomorrow," Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus told Action News on Monday.

While the county mailed over half a million ballots to registered voters, they are returning slowly. Kus says the county has only received about 80,000.

If you have a mail-in ballot at home, it is not too late. They will still be counted as long as they are put in a drop box or mailed by Tuesday night.

"We highly recommend that you go into a post office now and get a postmark on your ballot because it must be postmarked by tomorrow, March 5, to be counted," Kus said.

If you did not receive a vote-by-mail ballot or you misplaced it, Kus says not to worry. You can visit a vote center.

There are more than 50 of them, and Fresno County voters can go to any location until 8 PM on Tuesday.

Ballots will look different depending on your party preference and where you live, but there are county and state-wide measures that will look the same.

Measure 1 would authorize bonds for mental health treatment facilities

Measure A would change the election year for some officials

Measure B would allow the county to change the names of some local places

Measure E would add a sales tax to benefit Fresno State

No matter how you vote, Kus says he is committed to ensuring a free and fair election.

"You can observe. You can see all the processes that are going on. And that's going to continue throughout the post-election process as well," he said.

The county will release initial results on Tuesday night, but it will be a few more days until updated numbers come through.

