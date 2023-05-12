Local non-profit brings awareness to Madera Community Hospital closure

The non-profit, Jakara Movement gathered at the shuttered Madera Community Hospital. It said it surveyed about three hundred people who are directly impacted by this hospital closi

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The non-profit, Jakara Movement gathered at the shuttered Madera Community Hospital. It said it surveyed about three hundred people who are directly impacted by this hospital closing. The Madera Community Hospital shut its door in December after limited resources were available for staff and patients.

Executive Director of Jakara Movement Naindeep Singh says this survey gives a voice to those nervous about speaking up.

"We also wanted to highlight an aggregate. How have the communities been feeling, especially in non-English languages, which is so important here in Madera. And often those that have been most neglected," said Singh.

He said a staggering number of people in the Punjabi community they serve heavily rely on the hospital for primary care.

Madera Mayor Pro Tem Elsa Mejia came to the rally. She said it was staggering to see the hospital close. Mejia said it was personal for her to support this effort.

"We are a community that is already disadvantaged. It's already difficult for us to have access to health care. We have the facilities here; we have, like you mentioned, equipment, but it is urgent,"

Organizers say people surveyed come from different backgrounds. All need quicker access to medical care.

"SB/ AB 112, which was passed and led by assembly members Soria and Caballero, is on the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom. The sooner he can sign that, the sooner we can potentially have a system in place for the funds," said Singh.

He said while the funds are encouraging, they still have yet to see a plan of action to reopen the hospital.

The state legislature has proposed providing millions of dollars to hospitals that have closed or are on the brink of closing, including Madera Community Hospital. The bill is waiting to be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

We reached out to Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria. She said she understands the government moves slowly, but she hopes her close work with the Governor helps open the Madera Community Hospital sooner than later.

