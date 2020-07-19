Fulshear flower business blooming from community support amid COVID-19

FULSHEAR, Texas -- Ace Berry admits he is the last person you would think to be a floral designer.

The former oil field worker was looking for a new job when he was laid off several years ago and decided to follow his passion for flowers.

Berry worked as a florist delivery driver when he was young and while he says he was not good at the job, he fell in love with the creative career.

Berry and his wife now own Fulshear Floral Design in Fulshear, Texas. But their business is known around the country.

Berry was named the 2017 Houston Floral Designer of the Year!

Watch the video above to see how their business is blooming and bringing smiles to those who miss seeing their loved ones amid the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fulshearbusinesssmall businesscommunity strongabc13 plusall goodbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus fulshearlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
Central California coronavirus cases
Parlier businesses severely impacted by Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
Parents react to recent school decisions by Gov. Newsom, local districts
Valley woman arrested for scamming dozens of families by faking cancer for 6 years
Madera police, community continue search for missing 2-year-old
Show More
New COVID-19 testing site to be available in Merced County
Man arrested, accused of murdering his mother in Fresno County
Man shot three times in east central Fresno, police searching for suspects
Hidden Adventures: Popular pit spot for Valley travelers
Woman severely injured after being hit by car in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News