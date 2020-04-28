be localish

Restaurant hands out free breakfasts to seniors and first responders

Los Candiles, a family-run restaurant in Chicago's Little Village, is giving back to their community to make things a little easier for those who need help! During the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have still continued to feed their communities. Los Candiles found a donor who was able to help provide meals to people who needed them, while keeping a local business running. Volunteers even stepped up to deliver food. "Crucial times like this we have to make it happen. We have to stick together," said the owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagevolunteerismrestaurantscommunitybe localish
BE LOCALISH
Drag queens delivery carry-out orders in Michigan City
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom expected to provide update on CA's plan for reopening businesses
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Councilman Bredefeld to discuss lawsuit over stay-at-home order
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
Show More
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Local companies surprise shoppers with gift cards at Fresno Save Mart
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
More TOP STORIES News