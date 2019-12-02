WEATHER ALERT
Flood Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Grown in the Valley
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
ice cream
Is This the World's Spiciest Ice Cream?
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
A snack of ice and fire! This North Carolina ice cream shop serves up one of the hottest desserts ever!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
angier
north carolina
eating contest
desserts
bite size
localish
ice cream
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
ICE CREAM
WATCH: Ice-cream bandits raid freezer during open house
Newark restaurant turns classic churro into Instagram-worthy dessert
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
Angus Crowne Milkshake Emporium Has More Than Just Milkshakes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Man dies after being ejected from car during crash near Yosemite
Wet roadways cause spinouts, traffic collisions on Valley highways
Cost of building homes in the Central Valley is rising
Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday
I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
Show More
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Video: Marines fight inside SoCal Walmart on Black Friday
Students to hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Police unknowingly chase couple driving to hospital to give birth
CHP, Caltrans warn drivers of black ice while driving up mountains
More TOP STORIES News