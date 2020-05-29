localish

A behind-the-scenes look at Safari West's virtual tours, called 'Zoomfari in Place'

By Janel Andronico
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Just 55 miles North of San Francisco lives Safari West in Santa Rosa. Typically, guests get to experience an African-inspired Safari that's truly amazing, but that has all changed due to shelter-in-place orders.

Safari West has closed their gates to visitors due to the novel coronavirus, but caretakers remain busy tending to the exotic animals on the property, including giraffes, zebras, lemurs, and more.

To help stay connected during this time, they've created "Zoomfari in Place," so visitors can enjoy fun and informative videos online.

Learn more about Safari West here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosazookgosafaricoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placefun stufflocalish show (lsh)localishbe localish
LOCALISH
Keeping customers safe and business going at this small business!
This virtual college graduation went viral
Signs of hope pop up in Chicago area
Parents create commemorative signs for high school seniors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, teen shot during family disturbance in Fresno, police say
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Central California coronavirus cases
Child abuse victims may be especially vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis
Grizzlies to furlough up to 75% of staff
Arsonists break into southeast Fresno church, set it on fire for second time today
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Show More
Victim hospitalized after second shooting in 2 days at same spot in San Joaquin
The Final Five: Fresno Fire Department wants to recruit more women
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
DMV reopens 3 field offices in Valley
41-year-old arrested for shooting man in Visalia, police say
More TOP STORIES News