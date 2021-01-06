Student with Autism and Parkinson's becomes piano whiz

HOUSTON, Texas -- Music is an amazing outlet to express yourself, and nonprofit Campbell Learning Center in Houston, Texas teaches people of all ages and abilities.

One of their students, Jason Liu, has Autism and Parkinson's disease. His family was looking for a way for him to communicate, so they turned to music.

After 10 years of lessons, playing the piano brings out a side of Liu that his family rarely gets to see and people in the audience get shivers when they hear him perform!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmusicall goodktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress validates Biden's presidential victory
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
CA suspends 1.4 million virus unemployment claims
Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao latest resignation after riot
Fresno Unified superintendent, six other CA superintendents oppose Newsom's school plan
'This is un-American': Some Valley lawmakers condemn breach of US Capitol
Show More
CA sees 2-day record of coronavirus deaths
Here's what DC suspects are charged with so far
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno leaders publicly sworn in at City Hall
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
More TOP STORIES News