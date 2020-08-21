localish

The world's largest privately owned purse collection is stashed in this bunker

Ilene Hochberg Wood's love for handbags started when her mom gave her her first bag as a child.

As she got older her appreciation for their history and stories grew and she started to collect them to document how fashion and style is ever-changing.


Her collection totals over 3,500 handbags with the most expensive valued at $110,000.


She keeps most of her collection in a secure bunker but a portion of her collection resides in Bethlehem, Pa at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, Moravian Museum of Bethlehem, and American on Wheel Museum.
