This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!

Chef Erik Ostman has worked at some of the top restaurants in the country, like French Laundry in Napa Valley. He learned how to cook watching his mother and grandmother, and now uses his fine dining techniques to make simple, scrumptious creations at his brunch-only Over Easy Breakfast Club in Philadelphia.

See how he makes the most popular item on the menu, and why it's called "The Dinosaur Egg"! And it goes well with a mimosa or whatever drink you'd like to bring to this BYO brunch spot.

Over Easy Breakfast Club | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fyi brunchfoodfyi phillyfyi restaurantsbreakfastbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Canine Distemper Virus found in dogs at Tulare County shelter
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire in Ventura County
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
How Valley officials are keeping kids safe from sex offenders on Halloween
Meet Banshee, the Merced County K-9 who found a missing teen
Show More
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
1 year after Camp Fire: How faith brought a Kerman family new life
Former Kingsburg man charged with murder of his infant daughter: Police
Central Unified track coach passes away after run at Woodward Park
More TOP STORIES News