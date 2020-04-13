Local Taqueria shifts to medical supply store during COVID-19

"It was either survive or close down and have my employees go home and no money," said Masataco owner, David Fuertes. The taqueria located in Whittier has converted into a temporary general store with cars lining up for curbside pickup.The taqueria located in Whittier has converted into a temporary general store with cars lining up for curbside pickup."We kind of set a whole market place out here, and this is basically the way we do it. It's like a McDonald's drive-thru.New to their menu, an assortment of on-demand medical supplies - that includes everything from toilet paper and hand sanitizer to KN95 masks and other facepieces."I'm trying to be a help to the situation," said Fuertes. "You know, not profit from it. So, the mask is completely at cost. We don't any money of off it," Fuertes explained."This is the only one (mask) I have. I can't be any more grateful, said one healthcare worker who was concerned not having the proper equipment.With proper identification, Fuertes says first responders get first priority in purchasing medical gear."A lot of these people right here today are police officers, sheriff deputies. We just go in contact with a government agency - for military," said Fuertes.