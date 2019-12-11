Where to stomp grapes in Napa Valley

By Janel Andronico
From August through October, Napa Valley's vineyards are busy with workers picking grapes at their peak ripeness. And, you can be part of the crush with grape stomping! Grgich Hills Estate is the only winery in Napa Valley that hosts daily grape stomps throughout harvest. It's a unique experience that you won't forget! Grgich is known for more than just grape stomping. Mike Grgich gained international recognition at the celebrated "Paris Tasting" of 1976 when the wine that he crafted, the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, received the title of the finest white wine in the world. The results helped put the Napa Valley on the map as one of the best wine regions in the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sonomawinenapawine industrylocalishmy go toharvest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ALERT: Air pollution in the Valley has reached dangerous levels
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
Family mourns Merced grandmother killed by driver who ran red light
Fresno County man arrested for selling flavored marijuana vape pods to kids
Buses to dozens of Valley schools delayed due to fog
Show More
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Sanger's "Trek to the Tree" honors Nation's Christmas Tree
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
More TOP STORIES News