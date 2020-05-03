Loved ones celebrate Reedley woman's 100th birthday with parade, decorations

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Reedley woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, starting with a parade outside her home.Loretta Navarro sat outside and was greeted by cars full of well-wishers.Family members also filled her front yard with festive decorations.The centenarian has 11 children and now has five generations of family members who love and support her.Happy Birthday Loretta!