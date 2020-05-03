Community & Events

Loved ones celebrate Reedley woman's 100th birthday with parade, decorations

Loretta Navarro sat outside and was greeted by cars full of well-wishers who had filled her front yard with festive decorations.
REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Reedley woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, starting with a parade outside her home.

Loretta Navarro sat outside and was greeted by cars full of well-wishers.

Family members also filled her front yard with festive decorations.

The centenarian has 11 children and now has five generations of family members who love and support her.

Happy Birthday Loretta!
