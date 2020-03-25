LA mayor says city will shut off water, power to open nonessential businesses

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city is preparing to launch enforcement efforts against nonessential businesses that have remained opened, starting with a warning.Those that remain open face misdemeanor penalties, citations, fines and the possibility of the city Department of Water and Power shutting off utility service, Garcetti said.Garcetti said most nonessential businesses in the city have complied with orders to close, but a few have not."You know who you are," Garcetti said. "You need to stop it. This is your chance to step up and to shut it down, because if you don't, we will shut you down."