Los Banos Police unveils new headquarters, swearing in new chief

The Los Banos Police Department is hosting a grand opening for its new headquarters.

The $27 million project has been in the works since 2018 and was funded by the 2004 Measure P half-cent sales tax.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Los Banos Police Department is hosting a grand opening for its new headquarters.

The event features guided tours of the new police station on G Street near Mercey Springs Road.

The opening of the new facility comes after months of construction.

The $27 million project has been in the works since 2018 and was funded by the 2004 Measure P half-cent sales tax.

The city's new police chief, Ray Reyna Junior, will also be sworn in.

He'll take over for Gary Brizze, who retired after 28 years in law enforcement.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.