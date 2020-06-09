Los Banos Police looking for help finding 'persons of interest' in March homicide

(Los Banos Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Los Banos Police Department has identified two people as persons of interest in the homicide investigation of 31-year-old Rigoberto Fernandez Perez.

Authorities believe 41-year-old Arviel Hernandez and 21-year-old Carlos Hernandez knew Perez and that they are avoiding authorities as the investigation efforts ramp up.

Authorities say the homicide happened on March 13 near Pacheco Blvd. and Mercy Springs Rd. after a disruption between Perez and at least three other men.

A witness came forward and released footage of the incident that he caught on camera while on their way to work.

If you would like to provide a tip, you can call (209) 827-2545. You can remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los banoshomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston
Downtown Fresno building evacuated after gas leak at construction site
Suspect tried to rob man at ATM in northeast Fresno, police say
Show More
Fresno Co. COVID-19 cases double in last 2 weeks
DMV will reopen all of its field offices on Thursday, officials say
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
1 displaced after fire destroys trailer home in Madera County
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
More TOP STORIES News