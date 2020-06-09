Los Banos Police looking for help finding 'persons of interest' in March homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Los Banos Police Department has identified two people as persons of interest in the homicide investigation of 31-year-old Rigoberto Fernandez Perez.Authorities believe 41-year-old Arviel Hernandez and 21-year-old Carlos Hernandez knew Perez and that they are avoiding authorities as the investigation efforts ramp up.Authorities say the homicide happened on March 13 near Pacheco Blvd. and Mercy Springs Rd. after a disruption between Perez and at least three other men.A witness came forward and released footage of the incident that he caught on camera while on their way to work.If you would like to provide a tip, you can call (209) 827-2545. You can remain anonymous.