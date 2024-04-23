Los Banos to receive $11.8 million to address homelessness crisis

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos is getting millions of dollars to help address the homelessness crisis.

After years of struggling with scarce resources, the City of Los Banos was recently granted $11.8 million from the state to help the unhoused community.

The spending plan includes dozens of tiny homes.

"This is going to help house 95 people. And so, this is something that's really going to be an effort that you're going to be able to see. You're going to be able to see those results," said Mayor Paul Llanez.

In the last year, the city housed 11 individuals but the number of people living on the street continued to grow.

Mayor Llanez says there are 121 unhoused people in the city.

He adds the grant money will do more than just put a roof over their head.

"We're going to have on-site management. The goal is to have resources there. You know, drug treatment, mental health. This is going to be an inclusive thing that we're doing," explained Llanez.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced money from the Encampment Resolution Fund will support 17 communities across the state, including nearly $11 million for the City of Fresno.

The money totaled roughly $192 million with a goal of helping people transition from encampments into housing.

"We're very excited about it. I think it's going to open so many doors for us. And make it easier to get more people off the street,"

Bethel Community Church Senior Pastor Stephen Hammond says his church offers food on a weekly basis and builds positive relationships with the unhoused community in Los Banos.

He says he works closely with the city and was very happy to hear about the new state funding.

"We've been working very hard to collaborate together with some amazing people that just have some innovative ideas and that are interested in working together. And that's the only way we're going to solve this, it's to work together," said Stephan Hammond with Bethel Community Church.

The mayor says the community will be able to share any concerns about the location on the coming months.

The City of Los Banos will receive the funds this July and the tiny home community is expected to be complete by October 2025.

