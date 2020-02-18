Society

Purse lost in 1957 found in Ohio middle school, returned to owner's family

By
NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- A long lost purse found stuck between a set of lockers and a wall at an Ohio school is like a time capsule from the 1950s.

It was found in 2019 by a custodian making repairs at North Canton Middle School. It was discovered that the purse covered in dust belonged to Patti Rumfola, a former student who lost it in 1957.

Rumfola died in 2013, but the purse's contents gave her family a glimpse into what her life was like as a teenager at then Hoover High School.



It contained several black and white photos, makeup items, a comb, school supplies and a football game schedule.

The purse also held membership cards and 26 cents which became special keepsakes for her children.

The school said each of Rumfola's five children kept a penny from their mom's purse.

According to Rumfola's obituary, she graduated from the school district in 1960 and went on to become a teacher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohioeducationschoolhistoryteen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News