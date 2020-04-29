Personal Finance

Lottery: Colorado man wins $1 million jackpot twice on same day

WINNER WINNER! With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.
PUEBLO, Colo. -- With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Colorado Lottery officials identified "Joe B." as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday, KUSA-TV reported.

MORE: Lottery winner claims prize in 'Scream' mask to hide identity
EMBED More News Videos

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.



The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart, officials said.

"Joe B." bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening, communications director Meghan Dougherty said.

The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

MORE: How does the lottery jackpot grow?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoloradojackpotu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says
Central California coronavirus cases
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Show More
Coronavirus cases aboard 2nd Navy ship still rising
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
Man riding bike in Fresno County hit by truck, hospitalized
Two Dycora skilled nursing facilities work to prevent spread of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News