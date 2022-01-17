Truck slams into central Fresno convenience store, lottery tickets stolen

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Truck slams into central Fresno convenience store, lottery tickets stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Early Saturday morning, a truck drove straight through the security gate and glass doors of a central Fresno convenience store.

It happened at the Quest Mart at the Sinclair Gas station on McKinley and West Avenues.

Surveillance footage shows the man getting out of the truck after breaking open the front of the store and stealing a load of lottery tickets.

"it shouldn't have happened to them, over lottery tickets? It's just a tragedy, that's the way I look at it," said Oscar Garcia.

Garcia lives next door and says he knows the staff well. He was disappointed by the burglary.

The Fresno Police Department says it is aware of the burglary and detectives will be at the store this week to investigate.

This is not the first time the convenience store, or its lottery tickets, has been targeted.

The manager says last February, a thief broke through the roof and ran off with lottery tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centraltheftlottery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in southeast Fresno
2 arrested in connection to Tulare County murder
Fundraiser held for Le Grand father of 3 kids who were killed
Police patrol car collides with vehicle in north Fresno
Community collecting new beanies for Sanger boy battling cancer
Man seriously injured in suspected DUI crash in Visalia
Tulare County Animal Services having special for big dog adoptions
Show More
Birthday celebration held for 100-year-old Valley veteran
Man hospitalized after apartment fire in central Fresno
COVID hitting Central CA hospitals 'greater than ever before'
Merced police searching for suspect in armed robbery at gas station
12-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Merced, police searching for driver
More TOP STORIES News