Truck slams into central Fresno convenience store, lottery tickets stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Early Saturday morning, a truck drove straight through the security gate and glass doors of a central Fresno convenience store.It happened at the Quest Mart at the Sinclair Gas station on McKinley and West Avenues.Surveillance footage shows the man getting out of the truck after breaking open the front of the store and stealing a load of lottery tickets."it shouldn't have happened to them, over lottery tickets? It's just a tragedy, that's the way I look at it," said Oscar Garcia.Garcia lives next door and says he knows the staff well. He was disappointed by the burglary.The Fresno Police Department says it is aware of the burglary and detectives will be at the store this week to investigate.This is not the first time the convenience store, or its lottery tickets, has been targeted.The manager says last February, a thief broke through the roof and ran off with lottery tickets.