It's a love story no one saw coming, not even the bride and groom. A northeast Fresno couple ties the knot by paying homage to the place they met.

Couple connects after both lose their significant others, marry at the place they met

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was an unsuspecting love story out of loss in Northeast Fresno.

Saturday, with a crowd to witness, they promised each other 'until death do us part.'

With a boutonniere and floral button-up, Irwin Iida said hello to friends and family as he waited to say I do.

After their dogs, in dresses and tuxedos, made their way down the aisle, it was time for Irwin to see his bride Bonnie Sherard.

The two of them have an unique love story.

Bonnie moved into the Fairwinds Retirement and Assisted Living Facility with her husband Dennis.

He passed away.

About a year later, Irwin moved in with his wife Jessica.

But then Irwin lost Jessica to Covid.

After months of healing, he and Bonnie started interacting at facility events.

And after speaking several times, Irwin decided to ask Bonnie out.

"I built up enough courage to ask her to go to a play and ever since we've been inseparable," Iida said.

So Saturday, they decided to seal the deal.

Exchanging vows in the place where their love began, and the place they call home right in the Fairwinds community.

The two just got back from a trip to Japan, something they say was a pre-wedding honeymoon and now they're looking forward to their future together.

"The rest of it is one big honeymoon," Iida said.

"It's just beginning," Bonnie said.