Breathing New Life: Fresno lung transplant recipients reflect on organ donations

Last March, Patrick Alexander was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis -- for which there is no cure.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last March, Patrick Alexander was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis -- for which there is no cure.

His health deteriorated quickly -- but the solution presented itself just as fast.

"It was one of those things in life where the critical path in life all happened. And there was not a lot of time to spare," Allison Alexander, Patrick's wife.

One year later, Patrick is breathing in new air through -- as he calls them -- his "pre-owned" lungs.

Patrick and Allison credit their faith for getting them through the transplant process and this past year of recovery.

"There were too many doors that opened that bore the hallmarks of God saying 'Hey, I'm not done with you yet, I've got things for you to do," said Patrick Alexander.

Among those things: spending time with his family, attending his son's wedding in the fall, and traveling the world. Next month, they're off to Ireland.

Just down the hall at UCSF one year ago was ABC30 producer April Ghan-Peck, also awaiting a lung transplant.

"Every day, I take a deep breath and I just thank my donor family for giving me this opportunity to live a life," said Ghan-Peck.

She and Patrick are both also featured in UCSF's lung transplant calendar, marking the first 365 days of their new lives.

Many spend years on the transplant list, knowing their blessing comes from another family's loss.

April is now drafting a letter to send to her donor family.

And while she writes for a living, writing to the people who made living possible is her toughest assignment yet.

"I just want my donor family to know you've changed my life. Thank you. Thank you so much," said Ghan-Peck.

Both Patrick and April have become advocates for organ and tissue donation.

To learn more about becoming a donor, click here.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.