M. Russell Ballard, a senior leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dies at 95

M. Russell Ballard, a senior leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and acting president of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, has died at 95.

Ballard was the third-highest leader in the church of 17 million members after the church president and his counselor.

Ballard had been active in senior church leadership since 1985 and assumed his position as acting president in January 2018.

The church says Ballard died late Sunday surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his seven children, 43 grandchildren, 105 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.