Mac Campbell is spreading joy through Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.

Futures Worth Fighting For: Mac Campbell spreading joy at Valley Children's

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mac Campbell is spreading joy through Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.

It's a place he knows all too well.

"The hospital has helped me fix my body," he said.

"He's had over 100 admissions to the children's hospital in his 12 years of life, and he's had over 30 surgeries," says Dr. Harry Kallas.

Mac has seen just about every specialist at Valley Children's.

Despite his health challenges, Mac makes the most of every win, big or small.

Mac is the 2023 Children's Miracle Network Ambassador for Valley Children's.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.