Arts & Entertainment

Macaulay Culkin makes 'American Horror Story' debut

By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'American Horror Story'-themed bakery serves terrifying treats

Macaulay Culkin made his "American Horror Story" debut on Wednesday night.

The actor appeared in "American Horror Story: Double Feature" which also stars Evan Peters and Lily Rabe, as well as longtime star Sarah Paulson.

It's the 10th season of Ryan Murphy's anthology -- as its title suggests, it will air in two parts. The last season aired in 2019.

Culkin, who also turned 41 on Thursday and announced the birth of his son earlier this year, plays Mickey, a drug addict.

The actor referenced both his birthday and his debut on the show in a tweet.

"Like a fine bottle of Worcester sauce we all get better with age. With that in mind here's your yearly reminder that time does indeed march onward," he tweeted. "I'm 41 years old. I hope you enjoy every passing year as much as I do. We're not getting older, we're just getting saucier."




He then followed up with a tweet that read, "Also, there seems to be a super handsome, middle-aged dude on this season of American Horror Story. If I were you I'd totally check him out."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionotrc
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News