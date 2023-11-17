Madera Community Hospital closed its doors in December of last year, stripping away emergency services to local residents.

Madera Community Hospital closed its doors in December of last year, stripping away emergency services to local residents.

Madera Community Hospital closed its doors in December of last year, stripping away emergency services to local residents.

Madera Community Hospital closed its doors in December of last year, stripping away emergency services to local residents.

Adventist Health pulls out of plan to reopen Madera Community Hospital

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adventist Health will no longer be moving forward with a management plan that would help reopen Madera Community Hospital.

The struggling hospital was forced to close its doors in December 2022 due to financial issues.

In July, Adventist Health had agreed to manage the hospital in a non-binding letter of intent.

On Thursday, the healthcare company announced that it would no longer pursue taking over management of the hospital.

The company says the process of reopening the hospital would become too costly with the limited financial resources available.

Adventist Health says it is still committed to finding solutions to meet the healthcare needs of Madera County residents.

Action News has reached out to Madera Community Hospital for comment but has yet to hear back.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.