Comfort kits being given to Madera County residents amid winter storms

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the Madera County mountains are dealing with impacts from this week's storm, and the Red Cross will be giving out comfort kits from PG &E Friday.

The kits include water, blankets and portable batteries for cell phones.

They will be available at the Oakhurst Community Center all day.

They will also be given out at the Pines Resort until 1 pm, and a mobile unit will be traveling through Bass Lake and North Fork from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Nearly 3,000 people in Madera County remain without power, some since last Friday.