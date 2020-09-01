Free COVID-19 testing in Madera County: List of dates, locations, times

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County is offering free drive-through testing for COVID-19 at different locations this month.The coronavirus tests will be held at Madera, Oakhurst, North Fork, Madera Ranchos, Chowchilla, Coarsegold and La Vina.Each location will have a specific day or days in September when testing will be carried out.Here is a calendar released by the county's health department that details when and where residents can go to get tested for free.Appointments are not required, but officials advise residents to arrive early since it's 'first come first serve'.The testing is being offered not just for adults, but also for children at least 12 years of age when accompanied by a parent. Residents do not need to be symptomatic to get tested.If you get tested, you can expect the results to come in 5-7 business days.