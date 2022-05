MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madera County.Investigators said a bicyclist was hit and killed at about 5 am on Raymond Road, west of Road 28.The driver who hit them drove off after the crash.No further information about the suspect's vehicle was immediately available.Officers have the area closed off while they continue their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.