Man shot by Madera County deputies, no deputies injured

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Madera County deputies on Friday.

It happened when deputies were checking on the man near Krohn and Ellis Streets.

It is not known exactly what led up to the incident, but deputies shot the man. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Authorities say the man is facing felony charges of resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

The man shot has not been identified.

The deputy involved in the shooting has not been identified and has been placed on paid administrative leave.