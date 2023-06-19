WATCH LIVE

Officers searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Madera County

Monday, June 19, 2023
The California Highway Patrol needs your help tracking down a driver who hit a person walking in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol needs your help tracking down a driver who hit a person walking in Madera County.

Just before 1 am Saturday, a person was walking on the shoulder of Road 26, north of Mateo Way.

Officers say a vehicle headed northbound veered onto the east shoulder, hitting the pedestrian.

The driver then took off without calling 911.

The pedestrian was spotted about six hours later by other passing vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know of the driver's whereabouts, you're asked to call CHP Madera or Crimestoppers at 498-7867.

