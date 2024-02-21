40-year-old woman found dead in Madera County home identified

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of an ongoing homicide investigation.

It happened on the afternoon of February 15 at a home on Bailey Flats Road in Raymond, west of Oakhurst.

Investigators say they found 40-year-old Nicole Kunz of Visalia dead in the home.

Kunz's friend Heidi Cox was overcome with emotion while talking about her friend.

"It's just completely consuming me. I cry every day. I look at her pictures and our text messages. It's just so hard," said Cox.

The sheriff's office said this is a complex case, and investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the death.

As investigators pour all available resources into the case, the victim's friends continue to honor her memory.

"She was such a loving and loyal friend. She always wanted to help anybody she could," said Heidi Cox.

Cox says Kunz wasn't just a friend. She was like a sister.

Sara White has known the victim for about 14 years.

She says the one thing she will remember about Kunz is her kindness.

"She's made a huge impact in a lot of people's lives. And she really is a good person, and I appreciate everything that she's done," said White.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Officials have not identified any suspects but say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office or Valley Crime Stoppers.

To support the family's GoFundMe, click here.

