Fire destroys home in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County home is a total loss after a fire broke out Wednesday.

Crews were called to the area of Yates Avenue and Elm Street, just south of Chowchilla, around 1:30 p.m.

Black smoke from the fire was visible from Highway 99.

Firefighters from Madera County, Chowchilla and Merced County worked to contain the blaze before it spread to a second home on the block.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office worked to evacuate neighboring homes.

No one was injured. The cause for the fire remains under investigation but crews did say it started in the back of the home in a shed type building.

Yates Avenue and Elm Street will remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.

