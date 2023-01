Madera County deputies searching for missing 21-year-old man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Authorities say Christopher Alvarez did not show up to work on Monday. Family members say they last saw him at his home near Juanita Dr & Highway 145 in Madera County.

Alvarez's car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.