2 campers rescued in Madera County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were rescued by sheriff's deputies in Madera County on Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say the two victims were camping in the Bass Lake Vista area.Search and rescue crews and a California Highway Patrol helicopter searched for several hours until they eventually found the campers. Both were reunited with their families and are expected to be OK.Officials say deputies were making evacuation warning notifications to residents in the Creek Fire burn scar at the time of the rescue.They're urging people to avoid traveling to the foothills and mountains for recreation during the storm as personnel and resources are limited.