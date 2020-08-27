Oakhurst man rescued after falling down waterfall in Sierra National Forest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several first responders came together to help save a 31-year-old Oakhurst man who fell down a waterfall in the Sierra National Forest on Wednesday.
Madera County sheriff's officials say the man was swimming near the Jackson Swimming Hole, just east of Tenaya Lodge, around 4 p.m. when he slipped and fell.
A group of 20 rescuers hiked a mile to find him and used a rope to pull him across a creek and back to safety.
The 31-year-old suffered major injuries in the fall. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno by helicopter.
