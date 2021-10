MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested for the murder of a 73-year-old man in the Coarsegold area over the weekend.Michael Miller was found shot to death Sunday morning at Wells and Douglas roads.The Madera County Sheriff's Office initially detained 32-year-old Trisha Lynn Richardson as a person of interest in the case.On Monday afternoon, they said she admitted to having a romantic relationship with Miller and confessed to killing him.Richardson was arrested and booked into the Madera County jail on charges of first-degree murder and interfering with an officer.Her bail is set at more than $1 million.