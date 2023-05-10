Deputies say the suspect, Carlos Alejendre, broke into the home where his former girlfriend was staying and then attacked a man inside.

Suspect breaks into home of former girlfriend in Coarsegold and attacks man, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have a man in custody accused of a stabbing in the Madera County mountains.

It happened Monday night at about 10:30 at a home on Big River Way in Coarsegold.

That victim suffered cuts to his head and chest.

He then got a gun and shot the suspect in the shoulder.

Both went to the hospital and will recover.

Alejendre is now booked in the Madera County jail for felony charges of attempted murder and assault.