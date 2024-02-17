Man accused of trying to kill wife in Clovis makes 1st court appearance

The man accused of shooting his estranged wife appeared before a county judge for the first time Friday.

The man accused of shooting his estranged wife appeared before a county judge for the first time Friday.

The man accused of shooting his estranged wife appeared before a county judge for the first time Friday.

The man accused of shooting his estranged wife appeared before a county judge for the first time Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of shooting his estranged wife appeared before a county judge for the first time Friday.

Prosecutors have charged Manuel Ramirez with attempted murder and child abuse after the violent incident earlier this week.

The felonies stem from a Clovis shooting that sent Ramirez's estranged wife to the hospital.

It all unfolded Tuesday morning when Clovis police were called to a home near Teague and Clovis avenues.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found a female victim that had critical injuries," said Clovis Police Lt. Jim Koch.

Police rushed the woman to the hospital, where she's still recovering, and began looking for Ramirez in Fresno.

Several agencies, including the SWAT team, zeroed in on this apartment complex near the corner of Dakota and Hughes Avenues.

There was a tense standoff. Police say Ramirez barricaded himself inside an apartment with other people, one of them a young child.

It's unclear who that child was. Authorities say Ramirez and the unnamed victim have a child in common, who's now staying with relatives.

On Friday, extra deputies stood in the courtroom as Ramirez met his public defender for the first time.

He didn't enter any pleas, though. The judge delayed the arraignment until later this month.

"Mr. Ramirez, do you understand you have the right to be arraigned today?" asked Judge Kapetan.

"Yes," said Ramirez.

'Do you give up that right so the public defender can conduct a conflict check?' responded Kapetan

'Yes," responded Ramirez.

Moments later, the judge issued a protective order saying Ramirez can't have any contact with his estranged wife or their child.

"Any time anyone is charged with a crime in which there is a complaining witness, it's very common for there to be a protective order. This can be anything from misdemeanors all the way up to homicide cases," said public defender Megan Taylor.

Ramirez is now held on more than $1.5 million bail.

The Clovis Police Department says the case shines a light on domestic violence, and they say local resources are available through the Marjaree Mason Center.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.