MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire spreading in Madera County has prompted evacuation warnings.

The King Fire has residents in the Houge Ranch and Clearwater Firestation Area under the warning.

An evacuation advisory is in place for Kinsman Flat and Source Point.

As of Saturday evening, the King Fire is 124 acres.

An interactive map is also available for Madera County residents to stay updated.